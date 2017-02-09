Call for owners of ‘dilapidated’ building to close it off from view

There have been calls for Kerry County Council to order the owner of a derelict site in Killarney to close it off from public view.

At the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr John Sheahan asked the Council to contact the owners of Aherne’s old garage.

The structure, situtaed on the N22 Tralee approach toward the Cleeney Roundabout, was described by the Fine Gael councillor as an ‘unsightly, dilapodated’ building.

He asked the Council to compel the owners of the site to reinstate the perimeter fence, closing it off from public view.

In response, Kerry County Council confirmed the Derelict Sites Unit had recently written to the owners of the property asking them to address the issue.