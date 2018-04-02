Call for OPW to purchase land for sale on Blaskets to make headway towards creation of national park

The Office of Public Works should buy property currently for sale on the Blasket Islands on behalf of the State.

That’s the view of the former director of the Blasket Island Centre, Mícheál de Mórdha.

Four acres and a cottage ruin – with a guide price of €110,000 – is for sale on An Bhlascaoid Mór along with a share in 42 acres of commonage.

In a post on social media, Mícheál said the OPW should buy this property to make headway towards the creation of a national historic park.

Radio Kerry News contacted the OPW – they said they were ‘aware’ of this property for sale and are ‘keeping it under review’ adding they had no further comment to make at this time.