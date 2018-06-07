Call for new two-lane bridge at Listry

If you meet a bus or lorry, while on a bike at the bridge at Listry, “you could be killed”.

That’s according to Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin who raised the state of the bridge at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Cronin was speaking following the presentation of appraisal guidelines for regional and local road projects.





He called for for the construction of a proper two-lane bridge, likening it’s current state to “something from the horse and cart era”.

Kerry County Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell said the bridge at Listry will be given due consideration under the new appraisal guidelines.