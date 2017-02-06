Call for new school for Waterville to replace 100 years old building

There’s a call for a new primary school for Waterville to replace the current building which is over 100 years old.

In December 2015, St Finian’s National School submitted an application for a new school, but the Department of Education said they’d facilitate an extension but not a new build.

Principal Gearoid Moran says children are being educated in cramped conditions in a building that’s

103 years old, and was originally designed for three classes but now has four.

He says they don’t have space on site, and any extension would take away from their play area.