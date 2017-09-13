Call for Minister to fund drug shown to slow progress of genetic emphysema

There’s a call for the Health Minister to intervene immediately and commit to funding a drug shown to slow the progress of genetic emphysema.

Last week Respreeza’s manufacturer, CSL Behring, informed the Department of Health that it would be ceasing its Compassionate Access Programme at the end of September; 21 people, including a man from south Kerry, were involved in the free trial.

An application to have Respreeza, which costs more than €100,000 per patient each year, provided for free in the Irish health service was rejected by the HSE last month.

Kerry TD and Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Primary Care, John Brassil wants Minister Simon Harris to intervene immediately to end the anguish of the 21 people who are set to lose access to the life-changing drug.