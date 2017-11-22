Call for Kerry linkages to Limerick and Cork to be improved under National Planning Framework

As population centres in Limerick and Cork grow, Kerry’s linkages to these centres must be improved.

That’s according to Michael Scannell, Director of Planning & Economic Development, speaking during a presentation on Kerry County Council’s submissions to the National Planning Framework: Ireland 2040.

Speaking following the presentation, Cllr Jim Finucane said the question also needs to be asked on how to incentivize employers to relocate in Kerry.

Cllr Michael Gleeson said economic linkages aren’t possible in reality without proper roads and this needs to be stressed.

Michael Scannell, Director of Planning & Economic Development, said a strong infrastructural message had been submitted to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, outlining Kerry’s needs under the National Planning Framework.