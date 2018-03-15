Call for Kerry employers to take young Travellers on training placement

The manager of Kerry Traveller Health, Community and Development Project is calling on employers in the county to help young Travellers secure training placements.

The call comes as the Traveller Community marks one year since the state’s recognition of their distinct ethnicity.

President Michael D Higgins is joining a national celebration today at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, in Dublin.

It will feature music, cultural events and exhibitions.

Manager of Kerry Traveller Health Community and Development Project, Brigid Quilligan from Killarney, told Jerry O’Sullivan there are some major hurdles facing younger members of the community: