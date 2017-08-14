Call for Kerry County Council to employ cycling officer

A Fianna Fail Councillor has called on Kerry County Council to employ a Cycling officer for the county.

Councillor Michael Cahill said the role would include the provision of Bike Stations, liaising with the Road Design Office, and the prioritising of ‘Health and Safety’ on all our roads

Mr Cahill said that the number of people cycling in our county has increased dramatically in recent years.

Kerry hosts the largest cycling event in Ireland, the Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, and according to the Fianna Fail Councillor the Council should grasp the initiative by employing a Cycling Officer.

In response Kerry County Council said that as part of National Bike Week, through Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership, a number of cycling initiatives are coordinated countywide.

The Council added that it does not have any plans currently for the introduction of bike stations in the County and that this sector of the leisure tourism market is well catered for by businesses that are providing private bike rental services.

The Council said that it is advancing a number of schemes where dedicated cycle facilities are being provided including, for example, the N86 Dingle to Annascaul, & Gortbreagoge to Camp scheme, which is currently at construction stage.