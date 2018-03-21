There’s a call for Kerry County Council to develop wild flower areas across the county.

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr Michael Gleeson says they’d be vitally important to bees and butterflies, and would visually enhance the areas.

The council says its biodiversity office is working with community groups to increase participation in the All Ireland Pollinator Plan, which aims to grow the numbers of habitats for bees.

Cllr Gleeson says a wild flower garden was planted at the Abbey Cross in Muckross, Killarney last year, and he hopes more will come on stream to help save bees and butterflies from extinction.