Call issued to nominate Kerry heritage sites for Adopt a Monument Scheme

The Heritage Council has issued a call to communities across Kerry to nominate monuments in need of care under the 2017 Adopt a Monument Scheme.

The scheme is aimed at getting communities actively involved in the conservation and interpretation of local archaeological and heritage sites.

Kerry’s landscapes, towns and villages contain a variety of heritage sites, ranging from prehistoric tombs and stone circles to early monasteries, castles, churches and cemeteries.

The Adopt a Monument Scheme offers communities expertise and support to help care for local heritage and develop their locality.

Closing date for applications is February 19th; more information is available at heritagecouncil.ie.