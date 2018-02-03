Call for improved parking facilities at popular Killarney walking trail

Proper parking facilities must be provided at a popular Killarney walking trail.

That’s according to Councillor Brendan Cronin, who brought a motion to yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, asking for improved parking to be provided adjacent to the Cardiac Hill walk at Muckross.

Councillor Cronin says the current situation at the Cardiac Hill walk is extremely dangerous and, if it continues, lives will be lost due to unsafe parking conditions.

He adds the popular walk is located on a busy tourist route, which gets even busier during the summer.

The Independent councillor also brought photographs of the current parking situation to the monthly meeting to highlight the case.

In response, Kerry County Council will arrange to meet with the NPWS in relation to the parking situation adjacent to the popular walking trail.