Call for immediate work to raise Bog Road between Ardfert and Ballyheigue

There’s a call for immediate work to raise the Bog Road between Ardfert and Ballyheigue.

It’s been closed this week due to flooding, following extensive rainfall.

Local Cllr John Lucid says the current flood is worst he’s ever saw, and says flooding has become more regular in recent years, with flood waters taking longer to recede.

The Fianna Fáil cllr believes the Bog Road needs to be raised 4 to 5 inches immediately to prevent further flooding.

He also feels some sluice gates in the area need to be replaced, and all sluice gates need to be operated.

Long-term, Cllr Lucid wants to see the OPW assess the cause of the consistent flooding.