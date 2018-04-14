Call on HSE to explain why Causeway is without Public Health Nurse following retirement

A Tralee councillor has called on the HSE to explain why Causeway has been without a Public Health Nurse following the retirement of the existing nurse three weeks ago.

Sinn Féin Cllr Toiréasa Ferris said the HSE had been given notice that the Public Health Nurse for Causeway was due to retire, yet nurses from other areas are currently providing cover for the Causeway area.

Cllr Ferris says it’s unacceptable Causeway has now been without a full time Public Health Nurse for three weeks.

She’s called on the HSE to give assurances a new full time position will be filled as soon as possible.