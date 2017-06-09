Call for HSE to clarify availability of respite beds in Killarney

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District has called on the HSE to provide clarity to families in Killarney and East Kerry seeking respite.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said confusion arose after the June Bank holiday when staff were informed that Ward 3, the ‘Heather Ward’ in St Colombanus’s was to close – it was suggested due to a lack of demand for respite in the area.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has since confirmed there is no overall reduction in the number of beds at the facility.

In a statement they added “while the ward might not currently be in use, the beds there are available if needed and if the demand is there”.

Cllr Cronin said there is huge demand on the ground and families in the area are literally ‘crying out for respite care’.

Speaking on Kerry Today this morning, Cllr Cronin called on the HSE to clarify that respite is available:

Cllr Cronin said the availability of respite must be maintained in Killarney: