Call on Health Minister to explain reports of UHK cardiologist ‘resignation’

Deputy Martin Ferris, has called on the Minister for Health to explain reports that the cardiologist at University Hospital Kerry has resigned.

The Sinn Féin TD says he’s concerned at the implications that the hospital’s part-time cardiologist has resigned and that patients would have to rely on Cork and Limerick hospitals.

Deputy Ferris says it would be totally unacceptable if patients had to rely on a cardiologist visiting once a week from Cork.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he’s also extremely concerned by reports of a resignation.

The South/South West Hospital Group says in response that UHK can confirm it’s received no formal resignation from a cardiologist.