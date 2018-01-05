Call for full capacity protocol to be implemented at University Hospital Kerry

The President of the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine says she is not aware why University Hospital Kerry doesn’t employ the full capacity protocol to ease overcrowding.

Over the past four days over 70 people spent time on trolleys waiting for beds at the hospital.

This week saw record high numbers of patients on trolleys across the country.

The Irish Association for Emergency Medicine says more acute beds are needed, improved working conditions and adequate staffing and more resources for primary care.

President of the association, Dr Emily O’Connor, says there is an overwhelming sense of déjà vu about this situation:

Today has seen an improvement in figures at University Hospital Kerry with 16 patients on trolleys waiting for beds.

However, the hospital has reminded the public to consider all their treatment options and keep the emergency department services for those who need them most unless they are seriously ill or injured.

Dr Emily O’Connor says measures were taken by the hospital to ease the overcrowding: