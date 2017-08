A Tralee councillor has called for the 50km speed limit out to Dingle Road from Blennerville to Tonevane Cross.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Tom McEllistrim raised the issue at the recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

In response Kerry County Council said Cllr McEllistrim’s proposal would be considering under the forthcoming speed-limit review being undertaken.

Any alterations to national routes, in this case the N86 Dingle road, are subject to the approval of Transport Infrastructure Ireland.