Call to expand Killarney playground facilities for children with disabilities

Expanding facilities for children with disabilities at a Killarney playground is to be vigorously pursued.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Cllr Niall Kelleher tabled a motion calling for more facilities at Knockrear playground.

Cllr John Joe Culloty supported the motion and suggested that relevant groups for people with disabilities be consulted.

Manager of Killarney MD Angela McAllen said she is positively disposed to the proposal especially given that Killarney is a pilot for the Accessibility for All Project and would pursue it vigorously.