Call for establishment of Rural Policing Forums to replace JPCs

There’s a call for the establishment of Rural Policing Forums to replace Joint Policing Committees.

That’s according to Irish Rural Link, which represents groups in disadvantaged and marginalised rural areas; they’ve made the appeal following an increase in burglaries across the country, including in Kerry, according to provisional CSO figures.

Speaking as their AGM takes place today, their Chief Executive, Seamus Boland said they want to see Rural Policing Forums in each divisional area.





He says these would replace the Joint Policing Committees; they’d meet in public, and should have more power and accountability to the general public.