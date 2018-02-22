Call for establishment of Dingle and Killorglin local electoral areas within South and West Kerry Municipal District

Dingle and Killorglin should have their own local electoral areas within the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

That’s according to former Fianna Fáil council candidate Breandán Fitzgerald, who’s made a submission to the Local Electoral Area Boundary Review currently being undertaken in advance of next year’s local elections.

Of the nine councillors serving in the South and West Kerry MD, currently only one is from the West Kerry area, Dingle Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.

In his submission, Breandán Fitzgerald says Dingle and Killorglin should have their own local electoral areas within the South and West MD, with three councillors in the Dingle Local Electoral Area and six in the Killorglin LEA, as was before.

He says one of the issues which has arisen within the huge geographical spread of the South and West MD is disparity, particularly evident in the councillors’ discretionary allowances: