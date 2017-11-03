Call for discussion on interaction between rural post office network and credit unions

A path could be forged for the future of post offices in Kerry and other rural areas if they joined forces with local credit unions.

That’s according to Independent Postmasters’ representative Tom O’Callaghan who’s called for joined up thinking on the issue.

Speaking on In Business, the Limerick postmaster said he’s critical of government policy in this area and the non-implementation of recommendations of working groups on the future of the post office network.

Mr O’Callaghan said counties like Kerry could greatly benefit if the post office and credit union networks were to work together.

He said the community banking post office model has been seen to work in other European countries: