Call to develop landmark Killarney building into 300 seat theatre

A feasibility study on Áras Phádraig in Killarney has recommended its development as a theatre arts centre, office and educational space.

Áras Phádraig on the Lewis road was developed in the early 1960s by the Franciscan Friars as a community centre serving the people of Killarney.

After almost a decade of disuse, Kerry County Council are close to taking over the building.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Cllr Niall Kelleher says the site will require Government funding in order to be redeveloped.

The feasibility study entitled Reimagining Áras Phádraig , has recommended the development of a 300-seat community theatre and arts space, supported by rehearsal spaces, a gallery and a café

Meeting rooms that are capable of supporting a variety of community uses;

Space for the provision of training and skills building courses designed specifically to suit the local business community and office space to suit business users requiring a prime town centre presence.

The plan says two anchor tenants with the capacity to provide a secure annual income will be needed.

It was also concluded that the integrated facility should be maintained in the ownership of Kerry County Council.

Excluding capital costs, it estimates the income that might be generated by each of the elements to be €429,000 by the fifth year of operation.

To achieve this income, it is projected that operational costs of approximately €378,000 will be incurred.