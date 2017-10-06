The death of Liam Cosgrave, the Taoiseach’s popularity but less support for the Government and a new opinion poll on abortion. Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with the Irish Times, discusses the week in politics with Jerry.
Kerry Minister says if N22 project gets to tender, works could proceed in 2019
The latest development in the tender process for the N22 Macroom Bypass is a step in the right direction towards works proceeding on the...
John Brassil accuses Danny Healy-Rae of painting Kerry in a negative light
Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil is accusing constituency colleague, Danny Healy-Rae, of painting Kerry in a negative light. It follows comments Deputy Healy-Rae made, where...
MEP calls for better fire safety measures for buildings
An Ireland-South MEP has called for better fire safety measures for buildings Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says there is a need to ensure materials...
Call from the Dáil – October 6th, 2017
In Business – October 5th, 2017
Agritime – October 5th, 2017
Aisling O'Brien travels to Gneeveguilla to the lands of Diarmuid Cremin for the Teagasc Kerry Agribusiness farm walk. Among the topics up for discussion:...