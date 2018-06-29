Call from the Dáil – June 29th, 2018

Michael O’Regan is away so political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing, discusses with Jerry the political events of the week.
Kerry's firefighters have been working round the clock in the last two days to cope with fires directly related to the unusually high temperatues. Fire...
Water restrictions will be put in place across the county this evening. Due to the increased demand during this period of warm and dry weather,...
Two teenage boys were arrested for public order offences in Killarney last night. Gardaí arrested the teenagers at around 11pm in Ballyspillane after a row...
Michael O’Regan is away so political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing, discusses with Jerry the political events of the week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call4.mp3
Margaret Attridge of Irish Water spoke to Jerry about the latest planned water restrictions. Brian Finucane of People Before Profit does not believe that...
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Alan O’Shea about his invention, Rodfendr - a fishing rod rest, and launching his crowdfunding campaign. Kim Elliot...