John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, deputises for Michael O’Regan.
Strict enforcement required when Kenmare trading bye-laws come into effect
Strict enforcement is required when casual trading bye-laws come into effect in Kenmare. Councillors at today's South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting called on...
Road Traffic Amendment Bill passes final stage in Dail
The Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017 has passed its final stage in Dáil Eireann. The bill was the subject of a lengthy filibuster by a...
Further water restrictions in Kerry likely in the coming days
Further water restrictions in Kerry are likely in the coming days as the drought continues. There are 60 water supplies in Kerry from various sources;...
Tuosist Native Addresses UN General Assembly – July 6th, 2018
Assistant Garda Commissioner, Michael O’Sullivan addressed the UN General Assembly as part of Ireland’s bid to become a member of the UN Security Council. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/MichaelUN.mp3
Call from the Dáil – July 6th, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, deputises for Michael O’Regan. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ktpodcast2.mp3
Hosepipe Ban Comes Into Effect – July 6th, 2018
Anna Brosnan of Irish Water explains to whom the hosepipe ban applies and to whom it doesn’t. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kt1july6.mp3