Call from the Dáil – February 9th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Treasa for the week that was in Leinster House. He discusses Gerry Adams’s departure this weekend as President of Sinn Féin, the row that broke out between Fianna Fáil TD Mark MacSharry and the Healy-Raes as well as the National Development Plan.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR