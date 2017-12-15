Call from the Dáil – December 15th, 2017

Michael O’Regan, political correspondent with The Irish Times, joins Jerry for the very last Call from the Dáil of 2017
Thousands of people leave Kerry on their daily commute to work or study. According to Census 2016 figures released by the Central Statistics Office, 147,707...
Men in Kerry engaged in domestic abuse are being urged to seek help. The MOVE Ireland Kerry branch is restarting after over a year's break. MOVE...
Radio Kerry News understands 15 asylum seekers will be arriving to a newly reopened direct provision centre in Killarney today. The Department of Justice confirmed...
Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, along with Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, organised the transport for 6 people from each constituency. Jerry Harrington from Bantry...
An Outside Broadcast of Kerry Today took place in The Mall in Tralee to mark the completion of all the works and redevelopment in...
Michael O’Regan, political correspondent with The Irish Times, joins Jerry for the very last Call from the Dáil of 2017 http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/KT_22.mp3