Call for council to improve infrastructure in the Black Valley

There’s a call for Kerry County Council to improve infrastructure in the Black Valley.

A delegation from the area, which is between Kenmare and Killarney, gave a presentation at yesterday’s meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

They say they’re overwhelmed by large numbers of tourists visiting the area on the back of the Wild Atlantic Way.

They say the single-lane road can’t cope with the volumes of cyclists, walkers, cars, horses and traps; they also say there isn’t enough signage resulting in tourists getting lost; there’s no public toilet, and no mobile phone signal.

Residents are suffering long delays, and claim that walking and other events are regularly organised for the area without notifying locals.