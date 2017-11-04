Call for to council to count number of remaining plots in all burial grounds

There’s a call for Kerry County Council to review burial grounds to count the number of remaining plots.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae made the appeal in light of the council revealing there are 50 usable spaces left in Kilgarvan cemetery, out of a total of 160; the others can’t be used due to the presence of rock.

They say with six being sold each year, there’ll be no plots left there in eight years’ time.

Cllr Healy-Rae believes the county is in serious trouble, noting the issues in Killarney where there are a small number of plots remaining in the current public cemetery in Aghadoe; the council got the go ahead this week for the Compulsory Purchase Order for the land needed for a new burial ground.

Speaking at the recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, the Independent councillor asked the council to look at all burial grounds in the county to see how many spaces are left.