A Call to Charles & Camilla: Bring Home the Annals of Inisfallen – June 13th, 2018

Comment line caller Dermot welcomes the visit of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall who will be given Killarney’s most prestigious honour – the Order of Inisfallen. He says it’s an opportunity to start in train the bid to bring back to Ireland the Annals of Inisfallen which are in Oxford.

