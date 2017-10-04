Call for bypass of Killarney and Farranfore to be reactivated

A Kerry TD wants plans for a bypass of Killarney and Farranfore to be reactivated.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae raised the issue in the Dáil calling on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Kerry Junior Minister Brendan Griffin to allocate funding for the scheme.

The proposed €130 million bypass would run from the Cork side of Killarney to two miles on the Tralee side of Farranfore.

The 26 kilometre route was originally drawn up 15 years ago.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says this bypass is needed for access and safety.