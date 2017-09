A Kerry councillor is calling for busking to be regulated.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher, who’s Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, says a number of business people have raised the issue of poor quality buskers with him.

He says the problem is there are no rules and regulations around busking.

Cllr Kelleher believes introducing a permit would weed out this problem.