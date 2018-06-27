Call for agronomist to be engage to help reach agreement on South Kerry Greenway

Kerry IFA says it is awaiting a response from Kerry County Council to its request to engage an agronomist to come up with a solution to an impasse with some landowners on the proposed South Kerry Greenway.

It comes as the local authority held a pre-planning meeting with An Bord Pleanala this week.

Around 170 parcels of land will be affected by the project.





Earlier this week, Kerry IFA met with around 50 landowners who are in favour of the project but opposed to the Compulsory Purchase Order of lands required for the 26-kilometre route from Glenbeigh to Renard Point via Caherciveen.

Kerry IFA also met with Kerry TDs to outline the concerns.

Chair of Kerry IFA, Pat O’Driscoll says an agronomist or soil and land use expert would understand the concerns of both sides; he says they are looking for an agreed solution rather than a legal challenge.

Mr O’Driscoll says Kerry IFA itself won’t legally challenge the CPO but will support farmers.

Kerry County Council previously said it attempted to acquire the land required by agreement but this did not prove possible and given the project’s economic and tourism potential it decided to CPO the land.