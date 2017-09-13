Call for additional lands for car park and playground in Portmagee.

A Councillor has called on Kerry County Council to acquire a suitable site for additional car parking and a playground in Portmagee.

The Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Cahill said the Council should take into consideration the large number of visitors to Skellig Michael and the phenomenal success of the Wild Atlantic Way, by acquiring a suitable site as a matter of priority.

In response Kerry County Council said that it is prepared to examine the acquisition of additional land in Portmagee for car parking and a playground provided a suitable plot of land would be made available.

However, it added that at present it has no means of funding the entire development, particularly the car parking element.