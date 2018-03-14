Call for further action on derelict buildings in Tralee

The issue of derelict houses in Tralee must be tackled.

That’s according to Cllr Terry O’Brien speaking at the recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District where he tabled a motion on the issue.

The Labour councillor also called on the council to examine listed and protected structures in a continuing state of deterioration.

According to Cllr O’Brien, a number of houses around the Tralee town are ‘falling down’ and boarded up and it’s gone on ‘long enough’.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris seconded Cllr O’Brien’s motion saying while the Council is investing in Tralee to improve its appearance the presence of derelict properties prove counterproductive.

Director of Services Michael Scannell said it was unfair to say nothing was being done with up to 20 units purchased in the wider Mitchels area by the Council and also in Urban Terrace.

He said the Council had tackled the issue where funding was available before emphasising not all derelict properties are suitable for redevelopment.

Mr Scannell said work in respect of there derelict buildings is also underway at O’Connor’s Terrace.