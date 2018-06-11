Drugs worth €35,000 seized in South Kerry
Drugs with a street value of €35,000 have been seized by Gardai following searches in south Kerry. Investigations are ongoing following the seizure. Twelve properties in...
€400,000 funding allocated to new apprenticeship programme at IT Tralee
€400,000 in funding has been allocated to a new apprenticeship at the Institute of Technology Tralee. It's one of 10 institutes nationally to benefit from...
Union Jack to be flown in Kerry for Royal visit
Union Jack flags will be flown during the visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Kerry this Friday. Independent Killarney-based councillor Dónal Grady...
Caint Ciarraí – 27th May, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/caint27may.mp3
Caint Ciarraí – June 10th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/caintciarrai10june.mp3
Caint Ciarraí – June 10th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/caintciarrai10june.mp3