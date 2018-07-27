Cahersiveen woman caught up in Greek wildfires says experience was terrifying

A Cahersiveen woman caught up in the Greek wildfires says the experience was terrifying.

It’s believed the wildfires, which have left at least 84 people dead, were started deliberately.

Chloe Sugrue and her boyfriend Sean Davis were staying in a hotel, which was close to the wildfires.





She says they inhaled a lot of smoke but did not suffer any burns, despite being asked to evacuate their hotel as the wildfires approached.

Ms Sugrue says buildings next to the hotel were completely destroyed by the fires.