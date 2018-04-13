Cahersiveen man claims second prize in World Press Photo Contest

A Cahersiveen man has been awarded second prize in the World Press Photo Contest.

Stephen McCarthy received the prize in the sports category for his photograph entitled ‘Steaming Scrum’, which was taken during the Lions’ game against Maori All Blacks in New Zealand last summer.

The Cahersiveen native, who currently works as a photographer with Sportsfile, collected his award in Amsterdam at the World Press Photo Awards.

The annual photo contest rewards photographers for the best pictures, which contributed to the past year of visual journalism.