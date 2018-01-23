Cabinet meeting to discuss possible compensation for Joanne Hayes

The Minster for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, is providing an update to Cabinet today over possible compensation for Joanne Hayes.

It’s believed he’ll ask the Cabinet to consider offering redress to Joanne Hayes, the Abbeydorney woman at the centre of the Kerry Babies controversy.

Last week, DNA tests confirmed Ms Hayes was not the mother of a 5-day-old boy, who was found on White Strand in Cahersiveen in 1984.

However, in relation to the offer of compensation, the Department of Justice says all possibilities are currently being considered, and there is nothing concrete at the moment.

Minister Flanagan will consult also the Attorney General in the coming weeks in relation to the issue.