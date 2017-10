Byrnes Spar shops in Caherslee and Oakpark in Tralee have won two national awards.

They were honoured for Hygiene and Food Safety at The National Q Mark Awards; the Q Mark is the highest accolade an Irish business can achieve.

The two Spar shops are owned by Louis Byrne and Colette O’Sullivan; they also own a third Spar shop in the town in Monavalley.