Busy period over Christmas for Kerry Mountain Resuce – January 9th, 2018

Re-development of old Dingle hospital site to cost millions
The re-development of the old Dingle hospital will likely cost millions. The Dingle Hub proposal for the project outlined that, while it's difficult to quantify,...
Rossbeigh councillor to put name forward for Dáil run at Fianna Fáil convention
Cllr Michael Cahill has confirmed that he will be a candidate at the upcoming Fianna Fail Convention to contest the next General Election. The Rossbeigh...
UHK claims only two scheduled operations were cancelled due to bed pressures
University Hospital Kerry claims only two scheduled operations were cancelled due to bed pressures last week. The number of patients on trolleys hit record levels...
Cllr Terry O’Brien on his experience at UHK – January 9th, 2018
Cllr Terry O'Brien who attended A&E last week at UHK discusses his experience including overhearing a TD calling on behalf of a constituent seeking...
Kerry Mountain Rescue PRO Alan Wallace joins Jerry on Kerry Today to disucuss their busy Christmas period http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_08_kmr.mp3
What Facebook knows about you - Radio Kerry's Eamonn Hickson tells Jerry O'Sullivan what he found out http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_08_fb.mp3