Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are away tonight in the Men’s Superleague.

They tip-off against Eanna at 7.

There are also road trips today for the 2 Kerry sides in the Men’s National League.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are at EJ Sligo All-Stars from 7.30.

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney go to Portlaoise for an 8 o’clock start.