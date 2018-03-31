Busy Evening Across Club Football Championships

Senior
Group 1 in Austin Stack Park; Austin Stacks V Kerins O’Rahilly’s @ 6:45
Intermediate
Group 1 in Beaufort; Kilcummin V Glenbeigh-Glencar @ 5:30
Group 2 in Austin Stack Park; Ardfert V John Mitchel’s @ 5:00
Group 3 in Dr Crokes; Glenflesk V Castleisland Desmonds @ 5:30
In Caherciveen; Laune Rangers V Waterville Frank Caseys @ 5:30
Junior
Group 1; Tarbert V Scartaglin @ 5:30
Group 3
Duagh V Tuosist @ 6:30
Junior Premier
Group 3
@ Laune Rangers; Keel V Fossa @ 5:30
@ Cromane; St Michael’s-Foilmore V St Patrick’s Blennerville @ 5:30
Group 4
@ Mountcoal; Na Gaeil V Listowel Emmets @ 5:30