Busking bye-laws being drafted

Busking bye-laws are being drafted for Kerry.

The rules are currently being considered by the Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Strategic Policy Committee.

The drafting of these regulations follows complaints about a small number of buskers and amplification being used.





Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher said a very small number of buskers in the town have been hurling abuse at the public, using foul language and are unable to sing.

Cllr Kelleher, who called for bye-laws on busking over a year ago, said the matter has been raised with Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy.

He said he was firmly in favour of busking and said a bandstand should be considered.

He asked that bye-laws would be in place ahead of St Patrick’s Day next year.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council, John Breen said it is important that they get the bye-laws right and that they are enforceable.

Mr Breen said busking adds to the ambience of towns but has to be of a high standard.