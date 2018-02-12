Business tourism earmarked as growth area for Killarney

Only 7% of visitors come to Killarney for business, and it’s an area earmarked for growth.

The figure was revealed in the Killarney Tourism Economic Impact Review (TEIR 1); the survey was carried out between August and October last year.

It was compiled by W2 Consulting on behalf of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, and was launched today by Junior Minister Brendan Griffin at the Aghadoe Heights Hotel.

This report shows that Killarney has the lowest level of IDA jobs per capita of all the Wild Atlantic Way counties, and ranks 20 out of the 26 counties.

It reveals that of all the tourists that come to Killarney, only 7% came for business purposes.

Director W2 Consulting, Mark O’Connell says it’s an area that can be built on.

The Killarney Tourism Economic Impact Review shows that North Americans are the biggest spenders on visits to Killarney.

They spend on average €191.50, where mainland Europeans spend €81.48, UK tourists €147.20, and domestic tourists spend €107.80.

Among the key recommendations in the report is investment in the road network, and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says it’s also high on the government’s priority list.