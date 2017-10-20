KCC destributing sandbags in anticipation of localised flooding
Due to the weather warnings in place by Met Eireann Kerry County Council is advising of an increased risk of possible localised flooding in...
Met Éireann issues orange wind warning for Kerry coast
Met Eireann has issued an orange wind warning for the Kerry coast. Southeast winds which can reach mean speeds 55 to 65km/h with gusts of...
Safety works agreed for Killarney junction
Roadworks to improve safety at a Killarney junction have been approved by councillors. The works will involve a raised table and revisions to kerb lines...
In Business – October 19th, 2017
Agritime – October 19th, 2017
Dr Crokes v South Kerry Showdown – October 20th, 2017
These two teams meet in Sunday’s County Senior Football Final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Sylvester Hennessy of the Kerry’s Eye gives his view...