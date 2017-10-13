Hopes N22 Macroom Bypass road upgrade will start next year
The Taoiseach is hopeful the N22 Macroom Ballyvourney (Baile Bhúirne) road upgrade will start next year. MEP Seán Kelly says Leo Varadkar spoke about the...
Chair of IT Tralee disappointed with third level funding in Budget
The Chair of the IT Tralee Governing Body says he's disappointed with the lack of third level funding in Budget 2018. Lionel Alexander was speaking...
North Kerry man, left €2,800 out of pocket, warns of ‘professional’ banking phone scam
A north Kerry man - left €2,800 out of pocket after becoming the target of an elaborate phone scam - has warned others to...
In Business – October 12th, 2017
Agritime – October 12th, 2017
The budget and what it means to you; we’ll hear from Agriculture Minister Michael Creed and Ken Hayes of Kenneth Hayes & Co agricultural...
Ballyduff v Lixnaw – County Hurling Final 2017
