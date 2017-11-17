In Business – November 16th, 2017

This week Mary Mullins spoke with head of Bank of Ireland in Kerry, Frank Shaw about an event for Kerry businesses looking to scale up with the help of Foreign Direct Investment.

On her monthly financial advice slot, Carol Brick of CWM Wealth Management continued on from last month when she started talking about income protection – this time she dealt with serious illness cover and life cover.

Jonathon McCrea, keynote speaker at an event at IT Tralee as part of science week, talked about careers in STEM.