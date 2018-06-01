In Business – May 31st, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Gearoid Kearney of MyAccessHub about the Tralee-based start-up being named Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland. He also spoke about his time on the New Frontiers national entrepreneur development programme, and the New Frontiers Programme Manager at IT Tralee, Sarah Flaherty talked about seeking new participants.

Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business, Pat Breen spoke about Taking Care of Business – an event for SMEs and people thinking of starting businesses.

CEO of ISME, Neil McDonnell talked about their latest survey of members.