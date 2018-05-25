In Business – May 24th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Mairead Moriarty of The Lark Within in Brosna about her business and the concept of life coaching. Director of Safety and Training of the Construction Industry Federation, Dermot Carey talked about claims there aren’t enough apprentices to meet housing and infrastructure demands. Women entrepreneurs face isolation, problems accessing finance, and sacrifice family time – Tweeting Goddess Samantha Kelly spoke about the findings of a Women’s Inspire Network poll. Kilflynn native, Karen Brosnan, the Chair of Ceres, the women in agri-food leadership network, talked about the need for more diversity in the agri-food sector.